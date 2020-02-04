Global  

'My name is Karly': Sex trafficking victim joins police on front lines in battle against exploitation

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Durham Regional Police Human Trafficking Unit is the first in Canada to team up with a human trafficking survivor.
