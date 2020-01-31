Global  

Harvey Weinstein jury carries weight of #MeToo into deliberations

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Harvey Weinstein jury carries weight of #MeToo into deliberationsTwelve New Yorkers will walk out of courtroom 99 on Tuesday to decide the case that triggered a movement Seven men and five women will be sent out of courtroom 99 at the New York supreme court on Tuesday carrying the fate of Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement on their shoulders. The jury of 12...
Weinstein Jury Set To Deliberate

 Jury deliberations are expected to get underway today in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.

Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable' [Video]Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable'

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like "complete disposables," Assistant District Attorney..

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Harvey Weinstein jury set to hear closing arguments from #MeToo skeptic

Closing arguments at the Harvey Weinstein rape trial are set to begin Thursday, with the jury hearing first from a lawyer who has taken #MeToo movement heat for...
CBC.ca

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case...
Reuters India

