British MP Debbie Abrahams’ deportation necessary, she is a ‘Pakistan proxy’: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () This photograph provided by Harpreet Upal, an accompanying aide of British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams shows Abrahams at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP) Opinions within Congress appear to be divided over the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams from Delhi airport on Monday. After party MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the decision asking if the government was "scared of critics", senior leader Abhishek Manu...