Maduro says US plotting to invade Venezuela, country ‘not afraid of combat’

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Maduro says US plotting to invade Venezuela, country ‘not afraid of combat’Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the United States and some of its allies are plotting to invade Venezuela and that the South American country is “not afraid of military combat.” In a televised speech on Monday, Maduro said the US had assembled a “mercenary force” to invade Venezuela. “We don’t...
Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela holds military exercises as Maduro attempts to show force

Venezuela's military on Saturday held exercises that deployed civilian militia and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas and around the country, an effort by...
Reuters

