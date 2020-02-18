Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup victory lap named best Laureus sporting moment
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () BERLIN: Sachin Tendulkar being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011 has been voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years. With the backing of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge winner on Monday. Tendulkar, competing in his sixth and last World Cup, finally realised his long-term dream when skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni...
Sachin Tendulkar got his hands on a title at the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. Sachin won the award for the best Sporting Moment from the last two decades. Sachin being lifted on his teammates’ shoulders at the WC 2011 won the award.
Tendulkar, competing in his sixth and last World Cup in 2011, finally realised his long-term dream when skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked Sri Lankan pacer... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •Deutsche Welle •Mid-Day
*New Delhi:* Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •Deutsche Welle •Indian Express
