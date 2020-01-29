Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > SpaceX > SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing shipWASHINGTON: SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Monday, but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone. The private company founded by billionaire Elon Musk has revolutionised...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million [Video]Reserve a Spot on a SpaceX Rocket Online Starting at $1 million

SpaceX’s “Smallsat Rideshare Program” is offering smaller company payloads a ride aboard their Falcon 9 rocket, and customers can now make a reservation online… but it’ll cost you.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published

WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Launch Of Falcon 9 Rocket [Video]WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Launch Of Falcon 9 Rocket

About 60 small satellites were fired into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff occurred just after 9 a.m. (Hand Out: SpaceX)

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published


Tweets about this

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship - CTV News has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/AJEsymNtfN 16 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship | CTV News https://t.co/0cWCyN6tYn via @skinnergj 42 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship https://t.co/QkHHxcZpxL 44 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship https://t.co/CksSOXpZ8b 44 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship https://t.co/7ooSG7W0f5 44 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship https://t.co/32UQdkjNod 44 minutes ago

Geoffm701

geoffmhsctforms RT @CTVNews: SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship https://t.co/YWEoPf28Ne https://t.co/eXlPJF1Myz 1 hour ago

KArtPostAll1

Bruno Lalouette RT @AFP: SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit Monday but was unable to land its roc… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.