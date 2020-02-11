Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up game

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
In preparation for the ICC women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team defeated West Indies by a thrilling two-runs in a low-scoring warm-up match on Tuesday.
