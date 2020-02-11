Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up game

Only Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a mysterious plague threatens to kill all women on the planet, a couple is put to the ultimate test as they try to survive.
After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are...
The average woman will spend $20,466.72 on skincare in her adult lifetime, according to new research. Within the span of a month a woman will spend $27.96 on skincare — or $335.52 every year. A study..
India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm..
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:31Published
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed the squads which will be taking part in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, which is... Zee News Also reported by •The Age •BBC News •Hindu
Tweets about this
DNA Women's T20 World Cup: #PoonamYadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up ga… https://t.co/lWvLvcN51K 2 minutes ago
Kaustav Banerjee RT @IExpressSports: Poonam Yadav defended 11 runs in the final over of the innings and took two wickets to help India beat West Indies by t… 24 minutes ago
Dougy's Daily Digest ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Poonam Yadav stars in India's thrilling two-run victory over West Indies in warm-up… https://t.co/go9vrRYbfQ 25 minutes ago
CricXtasy Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC women’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling two-run wi… https://t.co/PycEryBBmc 37 minutes ago
SportsGridUK Poonam Yadav’s three wickets help India edge out West Indies in World Cup warm-up https://t.co/iR0RRDwPU3 https://t.co/omGdxJ0syU 1 hour ago
Express Sports Poonam Yadav defended 11 runs in the final over of the innings and took two wickets to help India beat West Indies… https://t.co/lMmyhNFIKm 1 hour ago
Firstpost Sports Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC women's @T20WorldCup with a thrilling two… https://t.co/5uMmMmNxnN 1 hour ago
The Quint Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC women's #T20WorldCup with a thrilling two… https://t.co/2rorfxF9hF 1 hour ago