Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Joe Gibbs apologizes for team's Daytona celebration: 'We really didn't know' how serious Ryan Newman crash was: Joe… https://t.co/gxlIuMCvpl 4 minutes ago BirdOwl Joe Gibbs apologizes for team's Daytona celebration: 'We really didn't know' how serious Ryan Newman crash was… https://t.co/gSu1vGYUXk 4 minutes ago Ron Rome - The Serious Scribe NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs apologizes for team celebrating Daytona 500 win in light of final lap crash that severe… https://t.co/9I9A6lBcUm 19 minutes ago Ex @jesouhaite, agora apenas senhora. RT @dustinlong: #NASCAR ... Car owner Joe Gibbs apologizes in media center for team celebrating Daytona 500 win in light of Ryan Newman's c… 1 hour ago soccerman Joe Gibbs apologizes for team's Daytona celebration: 'We really didn't know' how serious Ryan Newman crash was Joe… https://t.co/4oBDTzGGbL 3 hours ago