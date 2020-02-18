Global  

Joe Gibbs apologizes for team's Daytona celebration: 'We really didn't know' how serious Ryan Newman crash was

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Joe Gibbs apologized for team celebrating Denny Hamlin's Daytona 500 victory, saying they were unaware of the seriousness of Ryan Newman's late crash.
News video: Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 05:58

 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

'Racing is secondary': NASCAR on FOX crew on Ryan Newman crash, updateLarry McReynolds, Jamie McMurray, and Shannon Spake react to the crash that left Ryan Newman in serious condition after the Daytona 500.
Roush Fenway Racing driver was sent airborne while leading the final lap of the Daytona 500 and took more than two hours to be extracted from the wreck of his No...
