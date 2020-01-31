Global  

Michael Bloomberg Surges in Poll and Qualifies for Democratic Debate in Las Vegas

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The billionaire will share the stage with his Democratic rivals for the first time on Wednesday night. He is certain to be a target of onstage criticism.
Recent related news from verified sources

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll: Sanders Leads, Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate

The survey gives the former New York mayor enough polls showing him over 10% nationally to be on stage for the next Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada.
NPR

Bernie Sanders tears into Michael Bloomberg, says Dem billionaire can’t beat Trump

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders has long identified his chief political adversaries as “millionaires and billionaires.” But in Las Vegas on...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

