Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Andrew Sabisky: No 10 urged to examine vetting after aide quits

Andrew Sabisky: No 10 urged to examine vetting after aide quits

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Minister Kwasi Kwarteng calls alleged past remarks by Andrew Sabisky "racist" and "unacceptable".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why labour lost the red wall [Video]Why labour lost the red wall

Ivor Caplin, former aide to Tony Blair shares with Andrew why he thinks labour lost so many seats in the north during the election

Credit: LBC     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.