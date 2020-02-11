Eric Small He's in! But will he show up? Michael Bloomberg Just Qualified For His First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary… https://t.co/I8LETFxh85 18 minutes ago Bigmoneysucks RT @MARCANDERSONNWO: That billionaire asshole who is running in the democratic primary race Michael Bloomberg just qualified for the democr… 22 minutes ago S.P. BRIGHT RT @Ed2020Bloomberg: Michael Bloomberg Just Qualified For His First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate https://t.co/617d6e5lmj 29 minutes ago Outspoken Marc That billionaire asshole who is running in the democratic primary race Michael Bloomberg just qualified for the dem… https://t.co/1stJiE55dI 35 minutes ago ann RT @Pulsa48: Michael Bloomberg Just Qualified For His First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate https://t.co/SHbJlEE4QA 44 minutes ago Rico... “Presidents Are Not Kings” #Mike2020 Michael Bloomberg Just Qualified For His First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate https://t.co/SHbJlEE4QA 48 minutes ago 👇TK💯🇺🇸👇#FactsMatter👇 RT @TIMEPolitics: Michael Bloomberg just qualified for his first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate https://t.co/ENyFEZONHy 1 hour ago Latikia Michael Bloomberg Just Qualified For His First 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate https://t.co/tD5AmYnvnS 1 hour ago