Canadian Screen Awards: Schitt's Creek makes history with record 26 nominations

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Schitt’s Creek and Anne With An E lead the comedy and drama television nominations respectively for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, while the Quebec film Antigone has the most film nominations.
