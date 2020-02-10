King John Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University https://t.co/zOI9UafBel via @usatoday 59 seconds ago One News Watch In the news today: Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with A… https://t.co/ofd1N8DGmT 6 minutes ago Sara I will never forget my first day as a student on kent state’s campus. Some guy walked up to me and looked me dead i… https://t.co/c6cKAPGJQA 6 minutes ago tom Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University – USA TODAY https://t.co/ncyGjLof3x 8 minutes ago Mark Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University https://t.co/maZqSQCPXK via @USATODAY 22 minutes ago Flynnola @NewEnglandTommy Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University… https://t.co/BkfoN2lXbz 47 minutes ago MarciaGreenwood Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University https://t.co/aeZJQTemse via @usatoday 49 minutes ago no justice - just us. ⌛️ Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University https://t.co/2yX09J7L3b via @USATODAY 56 minutes ago