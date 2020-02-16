Dinesh Sharma Dr @Swamy39 ji Sub group of terror financing watchdog FATF recommends continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ https://t.co/6Fc5fAxt3I 11 minutes ago

Devvrat Mody RT @airnewsalerts: Sub-group of terror financing watchdog FATF recommends continuation of Pak in ‘Grey List’. https://t.co/J9FGHXd0G5 48 minutes ago

All India Radio News Sub-group of terror financing watchdog FATF recommends continuation of Pak in ‘Grey List’. https://t.co/J9FGHXd0G5 51 minutes ago

/r/worldnews Global Anti-Terror Task Force recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'grey list'. https://t.co/ApcMBn6I1B 4 hours ago

Vasudha Singh RT @PTI_News: Sub group of FATF recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List' for failure to check terror funding; final decision on F… 6 hours ago

Kashmir Images FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’; final decision on Friday https://t.co/cQpzQ0nHOw https://t.co/AidfxWR368 6 hours ago

Piu Tweets RT @Oneindia: FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List'; final decision on Feb 21 https://t.co/dgfb4ZGp6T #Pakistan 7 hours ago