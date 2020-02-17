Global  

Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows late Tuesday as he continued to suffer from a bout of pneumonia. The shows have been rescheduled for next year. Earlier this week, John needed to cut short a performance in Auckland after he lost his voice and needed medical help […]
 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

