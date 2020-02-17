Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles pneumonia
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows late Tuesday as he continued to suffer from a bout of pneumonia. The shows have been rescheduled for next year. Earlier this week, John needed to cut short a performance in Auckland after he lost his voice and needed medical help […]
