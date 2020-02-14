Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards

Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry’s Brit Awards, which faced criticism for the lack of female artists nominated for the high-profile prizes. Capaldi, who topped U.K. and U.S. charts with his single “Someone You Loved,” and Dave, who won the 2019 Mercury Prize for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song 01:01

 Lewis Capaldi would love to do the next Bond theme song if he's "not completely irrelevant by then".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance [Video]Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance The hitmaker is set to take to the stage at the prestigious ceremony tonight (18.02.20) at London's O2 Arena and it's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Lewis Capaldi feels out of place in the entertainment business [Video]Lewis Capaldi feels out of place in the entertainment business

According to Lewis Capaldi, he "can't imagine ever not feeling out of place" in the entertainment business.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi Is The Front-Runner at BRIT Awards 2020!

Top nominee of the night, Lewis Capaldi, has arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 23-year-old Scottish star made a variety of silly faces while posing on the red...
Just Jared Also reported by •Daily Record

Brit Awards 2020 winners predictions: Who will win Album of the Year, Best Male Solo and more?

Male-dominated ceremony has artists including Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, MIchael Kiwanuka, Dave and Harry Styles up for the top awards
Independent Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rouut

Rouut Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards https://t.co/rsNt2yirQC https://t.co/BhNZOSO4LC 1 hour ago

TND

The National Desk Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK's Brit Awards https://t.co/TASwhSpaTV 1 hour ago

STAR1015FM

STAR 101.5 FM Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK's Brit Awards: https://t.co/UNyWwXWtJO #STARbuzz https://t.co/JliqkzcQ7d 3 hours ago

ProtestMusica

@ProtestMusica RT @newschannelnine: inger-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry's Brit Awards, which f… 3 hours ago

PAshowbiz

PA Entertainment Lewis Capaldi and Dave are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards https://t.co/Z43Lpdc2jO 3 hours ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 inger-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry's Brit Awards, whic… https://t.co/ZEoa09n7eL 4 hours ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK’s Brit Awards https://t.co/iYKhOZ0ccR https://t.co/B2eSH3ETit 4 hours ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Lewis Capaldi, Dave among front-runners for UK's Brit Awards https://t.co/5GZsrEAQY2 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.