MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support: In a pre-recorded vide… https://t.co/KHT2DXMQXk 3 minutes ago Shiny Happy Media The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support https://t.co/RDwK08dunG 4 minutes ago Murf RT @CBCNL: NEW | The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support By: @PeterCBC https://t.co/JyYGRSnPkG #cbcnl #… 32 minutes ago Murphy RT @yytsnf: The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support https://t.co/D6E43n8EgM 1 hour ago Mike Kehoe The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support https://t.co/D6E43n8EgM 2 hours ago G_erry The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support | CBC News https://t.co/mwY35Ln8pq 3 hours ago Bill Graveland RT @natnewswatch: The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support | CBC News https://t.co/IbF8kR9Atl 4 hours ago Pink White and Green The fall of Dwight Ball: An embattled premier with waning caucus support https://t.co/gFxzob08sl #newfoundland 4 hours ago