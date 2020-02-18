Giants exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion over 'unacceptable' tweets

Global  

When the Giants reunite this season to celebrate their 2010 World Series championship, former slugger Aubrey Huff won't be invited, the team said.
Huff barred from Giants' WS reunion over tweets

The San Francisco Giants said on Monday that they won't invite Aubrey Huff to a reunion of the 2010 World Series-winning team later this summer because of...
ESPN

Aubrey Huff Isn’t Invited To San Francisco Giants World Series Reunion Because Of His Tweets

It's embarrassing
Daily Caller

