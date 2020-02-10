Global  

Cincinnati coach Jan resigns amid investigation over remarks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned amid an investigation by Major League Soccer of his use of a racial slur in the locker room. Jans resigned late Monday, FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said. The club had suspended Jans pending the investigation, which was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players […]
News video: Feds: Cincinnati officer outed undercover colleague, lied to federal agents

Feds: Cincinnati officer outed undercover colleague, lied to federal agents 01:42

 A Cincinnati police officer outed an undercover colleague to the nightclub owner under investigation and concealed $81,000 in off-duty income from the IRS, according to federal prosecutors. Quianna Campbell, 39, was arrested Friday. She stands charged with lying to federal agents and submitting false...

