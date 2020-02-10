Global  

Huge locust outbreak in East Africa reaches South Sudan

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan, a country where roughly half the population already faces hunger after years of civil war, officials announced Tuesday. Around 2,000 locusts were spotted inside the country, Agriculture Minister Onyoti Adigo told reporters. […]
'Catastrophe': Huge locust swarm triggers dire warning amid biggest outbreak for decades in East Africa

Insects threaten food insecurity and millions of lives in region
Independent

UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Uganda scrambled to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caallAfrica.com

