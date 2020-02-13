Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict, two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine about the case.
