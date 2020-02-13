Global  

Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trialThe judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict, two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine about the case.
News video: Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...

