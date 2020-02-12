Global  

Trump calls for case against Roger Stone to be thrown out

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours before a court session regarding his longtime ally Roger Stone, President Donald Trump is tweeting that Stone’s recent conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.” The barrage of Tuesday morning tweets comes days after Trump earned a public rebuke from his own attorney general, William Barr, […]
News video: Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing 02:24

 A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

