Trump calls for case against Roger Stone to be thrown out
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours before a court session regarding his longtime ally Roger Stone, President Donald Trump is tweeting that Stone’s recent conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.” The barrage of Tuesday morning tweets comes days after Trump earned a public rebuke from his own attorney general, William Barr, […]
A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..
Republicans in Congress on Wednesday rejected calls to investigate possible political interference at the U.S. Justice Department after the agency asked for a... Reuters Also reported by •Politico •USATODAY.com
