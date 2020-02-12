Global  

Federal judges call emergency meeting in wake of Barr’s intervention in Stone case

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The action follows a week that included the president tweeting his outrage over the length of sentence recommended for his friend Roger Stone and the decision by Barr to withdraw that recommendation.
News video: Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case 01:06

 The Federal Judges Association plans to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job [Video]Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job

AG William Barr says while President Trump's tweet on Roger Stone didn't affect the DOJ case, the president's statements make it "impossible" for him to do his job.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger...
Reuters Also reported by •MediaiteCBS NewsFOXNews.com

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone CaseWatch VideoA group of federal judges is gathering for an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged...
Newsy

