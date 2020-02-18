Portman, Copeland to speak at booksellers convention

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Natalie Portman and dancer Misty Copeland will be sharing a stage this spring as they discuss a common identity — children’s book author. Reedpop announced Tuesday that Portman and Copeland are among the scheduled speakers during an author’s breakfast at BookExpo, which takes place the last week of May at […] 👓 View full article

