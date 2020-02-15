Tennessee inmate moved to death watch as execution looms

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton was placed on death watch early Tuesday ahead of his scheduled execution on Thursday. Inmates on death watch are placed in a cell next to the execution chamber where they are under 24-hour surveillance, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. Sutton, 58, was sentenced […] 👓 View full article

