Tennessee inmate moved to death watch as execution looms

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton was placed on death watch early Tuesday ahead of his scheduled execution on Thursday. Inmates on death watch are placed in a cell next to the execution chamber where they are under 24-hour surveillance, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. Sutton, 58, was sentenced […]
News video: Nicholas Sutton executed by electric chair

Nicholas Sutton executed by electric chair 05:50

 A Tennessee inmate was the fifth to die in the state's electric chair in the past 16 months.

DA to seek death penalty against inmate accused of killing TDOC administrator [Video]DA to seek death penalty against inmate accused of killing TDOC administrator

Curtis Watson is expected to appear for an arraignment, where a trial date will likely be set. Prosecutors could also reveal if they will seek the death penalty in the case.

Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand [Video]Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

On Thursday, a former Tennessee death row prison guard spoke to NewsChannel 5, asking Gov. Bill Lee to change the sentence of death row inmate Nick Sutton to life in prison, saying Sutton makes the..

Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate is scheduled Thursday to become the fifth to die in the state’s electric chair in the past 16 months. Each of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CNAReutersCBS NewsReuters India

Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Tennessee inmate

RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — State prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty in the trial of a Tennessee convict charged with killing a corrections administrator...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimes

