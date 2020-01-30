UAE: Arab world's first nuclear power plant raises stakes in the Persian Gulf

The United Arab Emirates will turn on the Arab world's first nuclear power plant in just a few months. In the charged atmosphere of the Persian Gulf, what are the risks?



Recent related news from verified sources Arab world’s first nuclear power plant gets operating license in UAE Production in reactor originally due to open in 2017 expected to start later this year

Haaretz



UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant When completed the Barakah power plant will have four reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts.

Al Jazeera



