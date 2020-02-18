Global  

Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, ‘on the road to recovery’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.” Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of the Feb. 11 game after going into cardiac […]
