Game on: Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic presidential debate

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The former New York mayor has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic debate, setting the stage for a clash that will test his campaign's staying power.
News video: Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate 00:26

 Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

