Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Mr. DeBartolo pleaded guilty to a felony in 1998 for not reporting an extortion scheme by a Louisiana politician and later surrendered control of his National Football League team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon 02:59

 President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards. Devin Fehely reports. (2-18-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. [Video]President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:30Published

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. [Video]President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependentbizjournalsReuters

11 big and not-so-big names granted clemency by Trump

Some were big names who grabbed national headlines while others were lesser known but also faced serious charges and prison. A look at who was granted clemency...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kentwilliam94

Bill Kent RT @CBSNews: WATCH: NFL legend Jerry Rice praises President Trump after he pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo today… 13 seconds ago

KimmichLouise

Louise Kimmich RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Trump signed an executive order granting clemency for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francis… 32 seconds ago

DawnaRickelz

Janette votes 2020 RT @HeidiLiFeldman: Today’s pardons from Trump clearly meant to dishearten federal law enforcement with regard to white collar crime and cr… 36 seconds ago

Judyperude

🍑The GOP is trash 🍑 Hey @SenateGOP this bullshit is ON YOU. https://t.co/s4EznjaKPr 42 seconds ago

HarleyjaneD

HarleyJane RT @ZekeJMiller: WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in gambling fraud scandal. 44 seconds ago

msyoung2222

s. young🌟🌟🌟 RT @TeaBoots: President Trump pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr. the former owner of the 49ers This is how adults act - White House ..Jerry Ric… 53 seconds ago

madamyez

and the livin's easy RT @bethreinhard: Trump goes on a clemency spree and rewards political celebrities rejected by Obama: Eddie DeBartolo, Michael Milken and B… 57 seconds ago

AtlasOracle

Atlas Oracle 🧙‍♂️ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @KTVU: Jerry Rice on the pardon of Eddie DeBartolo: "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did... Today is a great day." https:… 57 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.