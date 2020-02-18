Protest outside B.C. premier's home amid Wet'suwet'en dispute leads to an arrest Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Activists have gathered in front of B.C. Premier John Horgan's family home in Langford, B.C., as his government prepares to deliver the provincial budget amid ongoing protests nationwide by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over a pipeline project. 👓 View full article

