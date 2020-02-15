Global  

Trump expected to commute former Gov. Blagojevich sentence

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” Blagojevich, who hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes, is expected to walk […]
News video: President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence 01:45

 After spending nearly eight years in prison for his conviction on for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008, ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich will soon go free, after President Donald Trump...

Report: Trump Expected To Commute Blagojevich's Sentence [Video]Report: Trump Expected To Commute Blagojevich's Sentence

President Trump is reportedly expected to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand [Video]Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

On Thursday, a former Tennessee death row prison guard spoke to NewsChannel 5, asking Gov. Bill Lee to change the sentence of death row inmate Nick Sutton to life in prison, saying Sutton makes the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:42Published


Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Trump on Tuesday told reporters...
Seattle Times

Trump commutes former governor’s corruption sentence

President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD...
Belfast Telegraph

