Trump expected to commute former Gov. Blagojevich sentence
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” Blagojevich, who hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes, is expected to walk […]
