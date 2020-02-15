Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Dakota governor backs Native American culture schools

South Dakota governor backs Native American culture schools

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to start schools in South Dakota that focus on teaching Native American language and culture has gained a key ally in Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem has found herself at odds with many of the tribes in South Dakota as she pushed revamped laws to punish the “urging” of riots […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: T-shirt freezes solid in South Dakota cold snap

T-shirt freezes solid in South Dakota cold snap 00:47

 Justin Frantzen from Sioux Falls in South Dakota left his T-shirt out o dry on February 14th but a few hours later it had frozen solid. "As you can see, it is cold and it is windy," Frantzen said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

TPS' second meeting for Native American community [Video]TPS' second meeting for Native American community

Tulsa Public Schools is holding a second meeting for the Native American community to discuss how to better service students through its Indian Education Program. The meeting will be held Wednesday,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

American women’s basketball team sinks five half-court shot consecutively [Video]American women’s basketball team sinks five half-court shot consecutively

A social media video shows the South Dakota State women's basketball players hitting five half-court shots one after another

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.