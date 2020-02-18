Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump commutes Rod Blagojevich’s sentence

Trump commutes Rod Blagojevich’s sentence

FT.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former Illinois governor and ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant was serving 14-year prison sentence
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Pres. Trump Commutes Rod Blagojevich Sentence

Pres. Trump Commutes Rod Blagojevich Sentence 01:57

 Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years and has been serving it in federal prison in Englewood.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:18Published

Springfield Lawmakers Slam Blagojevich Commutation [Video]Springfield Lawmakers Slam Blagojevich Commutation

Both Republicans and Democrats in Springfield are criticizing President Trump's decision to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports from Springfield.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rod Blagojevich’s sentence commuted: What to know about former Illinois governor’s case

President Trump on Tuesday announced he is commuting the prison sentence of former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted for attempting to...
FOXNews.com

Why Did Trump Commute Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

Mr. Blagojevich, a Democrat and the former governor of Illinois, was accused of trying to sell the Senate seat left open when Barack Obama went to the White...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.