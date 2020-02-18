Global  

Braves’ Markakis: Everyone on Astros `deserves a beating’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Before taking batting practice, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the scam-ridden Houston Astros. “I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating,” he said Tuesday. Markakis wasn’t happy with commissioner Rob Manfred, either. “I think the commissioner completely handled it the wrong way. But that’s the way […]
Braves veteran Nick Markakis on Astros cheating scandal: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating'

Markakis joined other MLB players in ripping the Astros following their sign-stealing scandal.
