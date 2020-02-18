A timeline of Blagojevich’s political career, criminal case
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — Highlights from imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s political career and legal saga: — 1993: Blagojevich begins a three-year stint as an Illinois state representative. — 1997: Blagojevich begins a six-year tenure in Congress. — 2002: Blagojevich, billing himself an anti-corruption candidate, wins the Illinois gubernatorial election. Most Read Stories A hunt […]
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of... Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post •Reuters •NPR •USATODAY.com
