A timeline of Blagojevich’s political career, criminal case

CHICAGO (AP) — Highlights from imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's political career and legal saga: — 1993: Blagojevich begins a three-year stint as an Illinois state representative. — 1997: Blagojevich begins a six-year tenure in Congress. — 2002: Blagojevich, billing himself an anti-corruption candidate, wins the Illinois gubernatorial election.


