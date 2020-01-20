Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Man dies after being hit by gas bottle in wild Sydney storm

Man dies after being hit by gas bottle in wild Sydney storm

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Over 60,000 lightning strikes hit the Sydney area as a fast-moving thunderstorm lashed the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge hailstones measured after battering Sydney suburbs [Video]Huge hailstones measured after battering Sydney suburbs

Shocking footage shows large hailstones battering the Sydney suburb of Miranda after a storm hit the city on January 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man killed by flying gas bottle as storms lash Sydney

Cooler temperatures are expected in the southern parts of NSW as thunderstorm activity that downed trees and powerlines around Sydney moves further north.
SBS

Man killed by flying gas bottle in Sydney CBD as wild storms lash parts of NSW

Cooler temperatures are expected in the southern parts of NSW as thunderstorm activity that downed trees and powerlines around Sydney moves further north.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

neric16

Nerry  RT @lynlinking: Man dies after being hit by gas bottle in wild Sydney storm NSW SES spokesman Jason Simms told ABC radio volunteers been c… 42 minutes ago

heatherybank

Ruth “Man dies in The Rocks after being struck by gas bottle as Ausgrid says lightning storm cuts electricity to 72,000… https://t.co/LsZOWJ93zB 1 hour ago

lynlinking

lynlinking Man dies after being hit by gas bottle in wild Sydney storm NSW SES spokesman Jason Simms told ABC radio volunteer… https://t.co/zu6OoZIprZ 1 hour ago

KIIS1065

KIIS 1065 A man has died after being struck by a gas bottle in freak accident during Sydney's wild storms. More here >> https://t.co/OND7CCMUET 2 hours ago

MarketingHouSEM

Marketing House Flying gas bottle kills man in storm https://t.co/zmkxbtcxeR https://t.co/DjV6HhyMix 3 hours ago

nswpolice

NSW Police Force Man dies after being struck by gas bottle – The Rocks https://t.co/4xrVHS5eY0 6 hours ago

BritishTriserv1

British Tri Services Army Veteran Dies After Allegedly Being Struck Over The Head With A Bottle https://t.co/gBChSeoTNa via @S__tsAndGiggles 5 days ago

LaxMusgrave

Daisy Daisy RT @DailyMirror: Former soldier, 23, dies after being 'hit over head with bottle outside bar' https://t.co/AlEtRWAylG https://t.co/hAmaW4Bt… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.