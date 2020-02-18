Batting champ Anderson says he won’t change his style

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As far as Tim Anderson is concerned, winning a batting title doesn’t change his status. Anderson led the major leagues with a .335 average last season for the Chicago White Sox. Despite a sprained ankle that limited him to 123 games, he hit 18 homers and stole 17 bases. The 26-year-old […] 👓 View full article

