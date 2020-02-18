Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver Tuesday, about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, […]
Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway.
