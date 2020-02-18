Global  

Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver Tuesday, about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, […]
After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

 NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona International Speedway. According to AutoSport.com, the race was delayed from its original Sunday slot...

Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash

Denny Hamlin talks about the crash that happened at the Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the..

Newman awake, speaking after horrific Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR driver awake, recovering after horrific Daytona crash

