Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ryan Newman (racing driver) > Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after frightening crash in Daytona 500

Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after frightening crash in Daytona 500

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NASCAR driver remains in hospital after frightening crash on Daytona 500's final lap. Roush Fenway Racing relays his appreciation for fans' support.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash 00:48

 Ryan Newman's racing team said he was awake and talking after he crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash

Denny Hamlin talks about the crash that happened at the Daytona 500.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASCAR’s Ryan Newman ‘Awake And Speaking’ To Family After Fiery Crash

Here's what we know
Daily Caller

Daytona 500: Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after serious crash

American driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after a serious crash in the Daytona 500.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

monica84659212

monica RT @NASCARONFOX: Per Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Craven react… 21 seconds ago

JasonDennisWTVM

Jason Dennis .@NASCAR driver Ryan Newman “awake and speaking” after horrific crash at yesterday’s Daytona 500. And on this day,… https://t.co/e2V2ba3Ko5 52 seconds ago

Mifflz

Mifflz RT @n2sc4r: "Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking wi… 3 minutes ago

bluerizzle_brad

Brad Porter Racing team for Ryan Newman says he is 'awake and speaking' at the hospital https://t.co/92DOVDzC8z 4 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking" https://t.co/5WIjaV39h3 via @motorsport #NASCAR 5 minutes ago

mayrasons4

@mayrasons4 RT @PatrickHussion: **NEW: ESPN reports NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking after horrific crash at the end of the #DAYTONA500.… 5 minutes ago

shellyBH4lyfe

Shelly RT @jeff_gluck: AMAZING NEWS: Ryan Newman “awake and speaking with family and doctors.” 5 minutes ago

KATCTV3

KATC TV3 Newman is speaking with family and doctors in a Florida hospital. https://t.co/l0KU0dThjj 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.