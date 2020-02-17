Superstorm Dennis brings mass flooding to Britain and rains on Boris Johnson, too
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () With rivers surging and flood warnings pinging on the TV like traffic alerts during a London rush hour, the storm is now raining on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, too, who is facing a torrent of criticism. "Where the floody hell is Boris?" one newspaper asked in a front-page headline.
Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "cares deeply" about and is "100 per cent engaged" with the areas struggling with flooding after Storm Dennis.