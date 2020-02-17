Global  

Superstorm Dennis brings mass flooding to Britain and rains on Boris Johnson, too

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
With rivers surging and flood warnings pinging on the TV like traffic alerts during a London rush hour, the storm is now raining on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, too, who is facing a torrent of criticism. "Where the floody hell is Boris?" one newspaper asked in a front-page headline.
 Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says Prime Minister Boris Johnson "cares deeply" about and is "100 per cent engaged" with the areas struggling with flooding after Storm Dennis. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Herefordshire MP to press Boris Johnson to visit flood-hit county

A special message from North Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin's following the Storm Dennis flooding in the county
Hereford Times

Storm Dennis: Boris Johnson accused of going 'missing in action' over failure to visit flood-hit areas

Prime minister remains at country residence in Kent as operations to deal with flooding under way
Independent Also reported by •CTV News

