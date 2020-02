WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoisting the spoils of victories in California’s hard-fought water wars, President Donald Trump is directing more of the state’s precious water to wealthy farmers and other agriculture interests when he visits their Republican Central Valley stronghold Wednesday. Changes by the Trump administration are altering how federal authorities decide who gets water, and […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources President Donald Trump addresses farmers, while supporters and protestors share their views President Donald Trump addresses farmers, while supporters and protestors share their views. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:41Published 18 hours ago President Trump To Visit California For Fundraising Event President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump signs memorandum diverting more water to California farmers President Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing more of California’s scarce water supply to farmers and other agriculture interests in the state's...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Trump picks pardon requests from wealthy pals and GOP donors WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a common thread among the 11 felons who found favor with President Donald Trump this week: All who were pardoned or set free had...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this