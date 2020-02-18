Global  

Weinstein rape case is in the jury's hands. Get caught up on the trial

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A jury of seven men and five women began deliberations in New York Tuesday in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial. Get caught up on the trial.
Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

 Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women.

Jury in Harvey Weinstein rape case reaches verdict

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s trial says it has reached a verdict in his rape and sexual assault case.
CTV News

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape in New York City Trial

Harvey Weinstein's fate has been decided after spending years in and out of the courtroom. On Monday, a jury of seven men and five women came to a verdict in the...
E! Online

