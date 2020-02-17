Global  

Atlético Madrid edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid scored early and then defended well to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16 on Tuesday, spoiling the defending champion’s return to the place where it won the European title last year. Midfielder Saúl Ñíguez netted in the fourth minute and Atlético’s defense […]
News video: Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms 01:26

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have praise for one another as they prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

