Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier. The teams announced the deal Tuesday. The 20-year-old Keane has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first […]
Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier
TylerTukr19

Tyler Tucker RT @Canes: The #Canes have acquired Joey Keane from the Rangers in exchange for Julien Gauthier https://t.co/OuzlHpJoag 7 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier https://t.co/O1PemXuGAO #nhl https://t.co/8Kt2hAjmF1 10 minutes ago

TLopazanski

Thomas Lopazanski RT @vzmercogliano: A few thoughts on the Keane-for-Gauthier deal: - #NYR is dealing from a position of strength for a position of need -… 56 minutes ago

jessiejones187

Jessie Jones Rangers acquire Julien Gauthier from Hurricanes in exchange for Joey Keane https://t.co/H30cAveGeu 2 hours ago

T3MP3STT

BROWNSUGA Rangers acquire Julien Gauthier from Hurricanes in exchange for Joey Keane https://t.co/xxb6Wdigk0 2 hours ago

