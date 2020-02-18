Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier. The teams announced the deal Tuesday. The 20-year-old Keane has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first […]

