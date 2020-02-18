Global  

‘26/11 would have been called Hindu terror attack’, says Rakesh Maria

Kasab’s body would have been found with an identity card bearing a fictitious Hindu name, Former Mumbai Commissioner Rakesh Maria writes in his memoir, ‘Let Me Say It Now’
 PAK STAYS ON FATF GREY LIST. GAUHATI HC SAYS THAT LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF. RAKESH MARIA SAYS LET PLANNED TO PROJECT 26/11 ATTACK AS HINDU TERROR.

