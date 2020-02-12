Global  

Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.
 Jury deliberations are expected to get underway today in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Harvey Weinstein’s future is now in the hands of a jury as they deliberate on his criminal case in New York.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defence in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday.
