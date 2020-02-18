ENM News DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna became the youngest American to appear in the Champions League and assisted on t… https://t.co/Jsle4BhfPC 19 minutes ago Tales Azzoni RT @StephenWadeAP: Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League (from @AP) https://t.co/4ChaJl2SaZ 20 minutes ago Stephen Wade Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League (from @AP) https://t.co/4ChaJl2SaZ 22 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League https://t.co/z9gWtvGjx0 28 minutes ago Footy Headlines Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League : Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions Leag… https://t.co/0L0IC9AA8P 40 minutes ago greeen Reyna at 17 Becomes Youngest American in Champions League - https://t.co/oSdfkiSzxM 44 minutes ago Local 4 Sports Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League https://t.co/wUSoNX4pQU 1 hour ago BetFast.com Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League https://t.co/2ZQplcu8cb ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g… https://t.co/8Q5UEicXkJ 1 hour ago