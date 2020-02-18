Global  

Reyna at 17 becomes youngest American in Champions League

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna became the youngest American to appear in the Champions League and assisted on the go-ahead goal, helping Dortmund beat Paris-Saint Germain 2-1 Tuesday night in the first leg of the round of 16. The 17-year-old son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna entered in the 67th minute […]
