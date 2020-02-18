Global  

Patient plays violin while undergoing brain tumor operation

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Dagmar Turner played her violin while getting a brain tumor removed at King's College Hospital in London.
News video: Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor

Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor 01:20

 Spectacular video shows a musician playing her violin as her brain tumor is being removed by surgeons. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

