Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons” has died. Dubois’ song “Movin’ on Up” provided a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” during the show’s 10-season run. BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” […]



