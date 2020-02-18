Global  

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.
News video: Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others 02:23

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat. Colette Luke has more.

